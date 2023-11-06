SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $68.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $111.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $330.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.80.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after acquiring an additional 893,639 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

