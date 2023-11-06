Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.33.

Get Clorox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 165.12% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 272.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after buying an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 168,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.