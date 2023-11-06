Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Neutral” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

