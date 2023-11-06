Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EL. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

