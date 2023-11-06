Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.

TSE PKI opened at C$42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$44.16.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.2104019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

