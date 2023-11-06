AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Get AGCO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.05. AGCO has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.