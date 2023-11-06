Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $201.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.50. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $163.90 and a 12 month high of $248.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 89,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,152,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

