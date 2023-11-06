Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $126.96 on Thursday. Chase has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

