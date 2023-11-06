ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

