StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

