Relx (NYSE:RELX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RELX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.65) to GBX 2,960 ($36.02) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($38.94) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.72) to GBX 3,170 ($38.57) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,898.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on Relx
Relx Trading Down 0.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.