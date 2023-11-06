Relx (NYSE:RELX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.65) to GBX 2,960 ($36.02) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($38.94) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.72) to GBX 3,170 ($38.57) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,898.33.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. Relx has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

