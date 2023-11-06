Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter worth $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

