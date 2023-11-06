Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

