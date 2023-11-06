StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $410.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.52. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
