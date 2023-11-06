International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
THM stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.77.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.