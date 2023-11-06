International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.77.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

