CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CORR stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

