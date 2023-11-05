Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,764,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The firm has a market cap of $809.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

