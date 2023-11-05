JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

