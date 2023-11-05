Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7,380.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $11.38 on Friday, hitting $882.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,048. The company has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $453.28 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.94.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

