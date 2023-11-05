Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $90.96 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $90,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $107.78. 30,555,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,828,316. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

