Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,376 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 984,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

