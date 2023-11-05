Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,876. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

