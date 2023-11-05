Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $31.25 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3,541.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,899 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.86. 2,509,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

