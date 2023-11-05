iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227,884 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,500. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

