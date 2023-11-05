Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 219,893 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $5,263,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,937. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $371.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

