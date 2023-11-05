Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,561 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The firm has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

