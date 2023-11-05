Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $14.27 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2,145.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,666 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.65. 15,995,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,339. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.48.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

