Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 64,404 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $365,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.41. 4,217,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,259. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.75 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.23. The stock has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

