Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 14 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Broadcom stock traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $882.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $856.20 and a 200-day moving average of $816.94. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $453.28 and a one year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

