Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $166.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

