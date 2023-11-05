Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0 %

TXN opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

