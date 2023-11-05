JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

DIS stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

