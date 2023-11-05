Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $44.44 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.01. 17,645,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,063,787. The company has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

