UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after purchasing an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,063,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $530.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

