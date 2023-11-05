Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

