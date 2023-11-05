Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

NFLX stock traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.72. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

