The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $295.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.51. The company has a market capitalization of $295.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

