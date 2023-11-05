Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $319.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

