Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 513 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. 5,746,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.