Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 33,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $293.20 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $263.89 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.28.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

