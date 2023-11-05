Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.