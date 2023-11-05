Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. 1,702,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,192. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

