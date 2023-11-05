275,086 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 275,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $318,762,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

TSM stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. 9,226,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,910,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $476.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

