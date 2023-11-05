Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 13,104 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

T traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,807,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,269,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

