Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $57.51 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,159,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,591. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.