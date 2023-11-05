Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,451. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.87 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

