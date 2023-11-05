Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,451. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.87 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ITW
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.