Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 23 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $767.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

