Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $142.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

