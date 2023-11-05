United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lifted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,497. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

