Red Wave Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,683 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 39.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $665,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 69.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 153.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,469,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,778. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

